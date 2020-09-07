Consider a career in Midwifery

The HSE is encouraging anyone thinking about their future career, or even a new career, to think about midwifery.

A midwife is central to preparing women and their families for the delivery their new baby and is a vital presence during all stage of a woman’s pregnancy, labour and the early postnatal period. As a career, midwifery is diverse and progressive, with options available in clinical, management, education and research roles. Throughout their training, midwives can gain experience and skills across different specialist areas, such as gynaecology, neonatal, theatre and even home births.

Whatever pathway is taken, there are endless opportunities for midwives to learn and build their skills in a rewarding and joyful career. Our health system needs more midwives and there are many courses and job opportunities available in hospitals and communities across the country. While many midwives started their career as a nurse and then chose the path of midwifery, students starting off today can specialise from the start and choose to study and train as a midwife.

Angela Dunne, Director of Midwifery for the National Women and Infants Health Programme said: “The profession of midwifery has led and driven significant changes in our maternity services in response to the National Maternity Strategy. Midwifery services are increasingly moving from the hospital to the community. There are now many opportunities for midwives to develop their career as the role of midwifes continue to expand, these include clinical specialist roles and advanced midwifery specialist roles. Midwifery as a career is very rewarding, dynamic and self-fulfilling and we would encourage students thinking about their career options to consider midwifery.”

Kilkenny’s Advanced Midwife Practitioner and INMO Midwife of the Year 2020, Clare Kennedy, says she would wholeheartedly support any person thinking of becoming a midwife. She said: “I think it is a wonderful profession. I enjoy coming to work every morning and the personal satisfaction from knowing you have helped and supported a mum, a dad and a baby is second to none.”

Courses

More information on courses and education opportunities see www.nmbi.ie/education.

Or visit the following websites:

University College Dublin: www.nmhs.ucd.ie/study-with-us

Trinity College Dublin: www/nursing-midwifery.tcd.ie/

University College Cork: www.ucc.ie/en/nursingmidwifery/

National University of Ireland, Galway: www.nuigalway.ie/nursing/

University of Limerick: www.nm.ul.ie/

Dundalk Institute of Technology: www.dkit.ie/midwifery/midwifery-programmes