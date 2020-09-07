New starting time for Gortnahoe bingo

Please note the new starting time for bingo on Saturday night. Gates open at 4:30pm for a 6:00pm start. The joint committee of the Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA and Gortnahoe Hall took this decision as the evenings are drawing in. Everyone involved in organising last Saturday night has to be praised for the way the event was carried out. It was the biggest number of cars to date and the feedback from patrons was that they were delighted with the night out.The attendance each Saturday night is due to the high payout in prize money. With so few places to go nowadays it is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out in safe conditions. Prize money for Saturday night is over €3,500, there will be also a monster raffle for cash prizes on the night. Let this be the first time to come to an outdoor bingo and at the same time you are supporting the development that is going on in the parish at present by both committees.