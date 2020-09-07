Cashel Lions Club fundraiser gains momentum

The Three Peaks Challenge fundraiser by Eddie Morrissey and Willie Fahey for the Cashel Lions Club is gaining momentum.

It is a new fundraising venture for the club and is intended to replace a range of more traditional fundraisers which cannot be organised currently due to the public health restrictions. In recent years Cashel Lions Club has depended on public support for fashion shows, bag packing in local shops, church gate collections and street collections to finance the clubs extensive list of community service projects.

It is highly unlikely that it will be possible to organise events like these in the next few months due to the current public health guidelines.

The two members of the club, who have a wealth of walking experience as well as mountain climbing, are putting their experience at the disposal of the club in a major fundraising venture. They hope to raise €5,000 and are appealing to the public to make it possible.

Financial support can be given by contributing to individual Lions, who are filling sponsorship cards, through the Affinity Credit Union or through iDonate online.

All contributions will be gratefully received.