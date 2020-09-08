Tipperary fundraising appeal launched after Cannonball 2020 cancellation

Covid-19 has puts the brakes on Cannonball 2020 but fundraising is going up a gear for Barnardos in Tipperary

as a local appeal has been launched.



Tipperary has been a firm favourite for the spectacular Cannonball super car event since it began 12 years ago. Spectators in Cashel, Cahir and Dundrum have got up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley and enjoyed the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. Alas, the event has been cancelled for 2020 due to Covid-19.

Over the years Cannonball has raised €1,125,000 for various charities and Barnardos were thrilled to be chosen as the official charity for 2020. The decision to cancel the event in 2020 was the right thing to do for all involved but leaves a huge void in fundraising for Barnardos, who have already missed out on so many fundraising opportunities this year. So, Cannonball have teamed up with Barnardos to try to bridge the gap and funds raised in Tipperary will go to the local Barnardos Tipperary Branch.

Mary Gamble, Barnardos Director of Fundraising said: “Right now, Barnardos needs your help more than ever before. Many of our fundraising activities in 2020 have been cancelled or postponed because of Covid19, but the children and families we work with still need our help. Covid19 has added additional challenges to many of the families we work with who are now struggling to cope. Please give what you can today to ensure we can continue our vital work with vulnerable children, and provide them with a brighter future."

There has been a GoFundMe Page set up. Search for Barnardos Urgent Appeal on www.GoFundMe.com. If you would like to make a donation and ensure that your donation goes directly to the Barnardos Centres in Tipperary, put TIPPERARY into the first name box. You can put your full name in the surname box or remain anonymous if you wish. In fact, people can specify any Barnardos Branch by putting their preferred branch in the name box. Otherwise, donations will automatically go to Barnardos Ireland.

Alan Bannon, founder of Cannonball said “There is something really special about Tipperary and we have had some of our biggest ever stops in Cahir and Cashel. The atmosphere and crowds are always incredible. It was a big disappointment to have to cancel Cannonball this year but we would love to be able to make a real difference to Barnardos. It would be a small victory against this awful virus to hit fundraising targets even though the brakes have been put on the event for 2020.”

