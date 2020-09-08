Ordination of Tipperary priest Fr Martin Hayes as Bishop

On Sunday September 20, Fr Martin Hayes, native of New Hill, Two Mile Borris, will be Ordinated Bishop of Kilmore at 3.00pm.

This joyful Ceremony will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv /cavancathedral.

The Diocese of Kilmore includes almost all of County Cavan and a portion of Counties Leitrim, Fermanagh, Meath and Sligo.

The diocese has a Catholic population of 69,000 people approx, served by 95 priests, who minister in 35 parishes comprising of 95 churches .

The patrons of the diocese are Saint Patrick, who is celebrated on March 17,and Saint Felim on August 9.