Exclusive: Tipperary County Council to seek 10% property tax increase

A proposal by Tipperary County Council to increase the Local Property Tax by 10% is expected to be met with fury by councillors when they gather for their Budget meeting next Monday.

However, the council has said that under the proposal no householder will pay any more in 2021 than they paid this year

The councillors met behind-closed-doors for a Budget workshop last week where it emerged that officials were proposing the hike.

“Are they taking account the pressure that people are under in the current climate,” said one councillor after the meeting.

“We were told this was being looked for because the council is facing a €5m shortfall this year. We were told the council finances are in a precarious condition,” they said.

They councillor said that if the increase was not accepted they were warned that there would be no matching funding for capital projects.

The councillors will be under pressure next Monday to accept or reject the proposal. Should it be rejected, community facilities such as leisure centres, libraries and arts centres could face a cut in funding, along with local area projects such as Tidy Towns and sports organisations which are funded through the General Municipal Allocation, which gives scope to councillors to spend cash in their own areas.

The councillors are expected to be told that the increase is only “technical” as the LPT rate comes back to a base figure every year.

A council spokesperson said that the decision, if approved, will generate €1,205,060 to be allocated to local facilities, arts centres, leisure centres and local communities in 2021 as follows:

- 50% amounting to €602,530 will be allocated to local services and local communities at district level. This sum will be added to the General Municipal Allocation (GMA) ensuring that the allocation for 2021 will be the same as the current year. Tidy Towns committees, local environmental, heritage, arts and sports projects are typically the types of local groups and projects that benefit from this allocation. This ensures that there will be no reduction in the overall support to local community groups under this heading in 2021 notwithstanding the very difficult and challenging economic situation.

The remaining 50% will be split as follows:

- €337,530 will be allocated to leisure and arts centres that receive council support and will ensure that in 2021, each of these facilities will receive a top-up of 50% on their 2020 allocation to address challenges and additional costs incurred as a result of Covid-19

- €265,000 will be allocated to council funded public swimming pools / leisure centres in Tipperary Town, Clonmel and Nenagh.

“While the Council is facing a difficult and challenging financial situation, none of the money generated by this proposal will be used to support council`s own finances,” they said. “Every euro generated will go back out to support our local communities."