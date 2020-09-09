Drinks suppliers welcome decision to open Tipperary pubs on September 21

Irish drinks suppliers have welcomed the decision by Government to allow Irish pubs that do not serve food to reopen on September 21st.

Drinks Ireland said that the sector will now work with publicans to supply product for the reopening, including brewing beer and delivering kegs. It will also work with pubs to clean beer lines, which is necessary before the reopening.

This is a lengthy and costly process that will require the next two weeks, it said, stating that decisions should not be reversed, and calling for no ‘stop and start’ approach to pubs reopening. It said pubs that do not serve food should be given the opportunity to open safely, in line with pubs that serve food.

At the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Irish brewers undertook a massive keg uplift to collect out of date beer. It also supported in the delivery of beer and cleaning of beer lines ahead of the previous planned full reopening of the sector, which was then pushed out.

Drinks Ireland will launch a new campaign in the coming days called #OpeningTime, highlighting the importance of getting Irish pubs open safely and sustainably.

Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland:

“The drinks industry is committed to doing its part to support pubs, which have been closed since March, and will be working closely with them over the next two weeks, to supply product and clean beer lines.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to get pubs reopened in a safe and sustainable manner, as we live with Covid-19 over the coming months. Pubs that serve food have been given the chance to reopen and are managing the safety of their customers.

“It’s important that we avoid a ‘stop and start’ approach with regards the reopening of pubs. A huge amount of investment, time and work goes into the reopening of pubs, both from the perspective of publicans and from drinks suppliers.”

Rules for re-opening of wet pubs