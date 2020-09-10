Tipperary deaths - Thursday, September 10, 2020

The late Kathleen Brett

The death has occurred of Kathleen Brett late of Walkinstown and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital; beloved mam of Philip, Chris and the late Diarmuid and wife of the late Eli. Sadly missed by her loving sons, Philip’s partner Andrew, sister Chris, brother Phil, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, carers and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace. In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Kathleen’s family and friends, a small private funeral of 50 family and friends will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Kathleen would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. To view Kathleen’s Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm please see link for webcam - https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/.

The late Michael Cullagh

The death has occurred of Michael (Michéal) Cullagh late of Cranagh, Templetuohy, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, daughter Helen, sisters, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Thursday evening from 5pm, the family would appreciate adherence to current government guidelines. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy (via his residence), to arrive at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

The late Ernest Cummins

The death has occurred of Ernest Cummins late of Main Street, Templemore, Tipperary. Funeral cortege will leave Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Friday at 4pm via his residence, for interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

The late Edward Grey

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Grey late of Blackrock, Dublin / Shankill, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary / Westmeath. In his 96th year, September 9. 2020 (peacefully) at home with his family. Cherished husband of Phil (nee Nugent) and dearly loved father of Anthony, Edwina (Boggust) and Dave. Eddie will be deeply missed by his wife, sons, daughter, his adored 5 grandchildren Sean, Charlie, Josh, Aaron and Ben, son-in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Martina and Maria, Clara and his faithful companion for the last 8 months Jack. Rest in Peace. Due to current restrictions a family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday September 11. 2020 with burial afterwards in Loughnavalley Cemetery. Family flowers only please. For those who would like to send a message of sympathy to the family please do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam dhílis.

The late Pat O'Driscoll

The death has occurred of Pat O'Driscoll late of Bournemouth and formerly of Kilheffernan, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pat passed away peacefully on Sunday last in Bournemouth Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Colleen (Berger), grandchildren Katie and Ben, brother John, sister Bridget (Monaghan), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass and burial will be held for Pat in Bournemouth at a later date.

The late Mary Seymour

The death has occurred of Mary Seymour (née Eady) late of Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) September 8th 2020 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital after a short illness; beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother of Mary, Ann, Brian, Deirdre, Sinéad and the late John and Noel, sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Pauline and Gráinne, sons-in-law Damien and Derek, Sinéad’s partner Anthony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. The Funeral Mass for Mary can be seen on Monday 14th September 2020 at 11am through the following link http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/

The late Nicholas Skehan

The death has occurred of Nicholas Skehan late of Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Fethard, Co. Tipperary. 8th September 2020. Peacefully in the care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Helena (Devine). Very sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters Anna (Mooney), Mary (Hennessy), sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law Jim, Patrick, Peter and Dermot, god-daughter Rosie, extended family and friends. A private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie or send on condolences by traditional manner. Méala mór a bhás dá mhuintir agus dá chairde ar fad. I líontaibh Dé go gcastar sinn! In paradisum deducant te Angeli!