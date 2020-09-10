Tipperary TD to seek extra Budget funding for mental health services

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has said he intends to lobby the Government to introduce a significant package towards mental health services in Budget 2020, with particular focus from him on county Tipperary.

“I recently received and studied the Mental Health Reform pre-Budget submission as well as a number of emails from constituents on the matter. This has been an issue that I have been zoning in on recently, with mental health a concern in particular in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic." he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that this Thursday, September 10, was world suicide prevention day and so it was very apt to highlight this issue.

"What we need is the development of mental health primary care centres within the community, increased staffing numbers and the development of out-of-hours crisis services. Mental Health Reform is seeking at least an additional €80m in Budget 2020. For such a critical aspect of our health service, this really is not that large in the grand scheme of things”, the deputy said.

Deputy Cahill said that in Tipperary, services were "essentially nil".

"We need access to psychiatric beds in the county. For a county of its size, it is unfair to expect individuals to travel to Limerick or Ennis, for example, to avail of critical services," he said.

The Thurles TD said that he had secured a Jigsaw youth mental health service for the town, with further hubs expected in other towns across the county.

"I have also lobbied and raised the need for increased funding for voluntary services such as CARMHA in Nenagh. It is a step in the right direction, but far short of what we require. I spoke in the Dáil this week and raised a number of specific issues relating to accessing mental health services in the county. We need to address this urgently,” said Deputy Cahill.