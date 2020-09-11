Tipperary gardaí seize 'substantial amount' of cocaine in Nenagh raid

The gardaí in Tipperary have made what is being described as a "substantial seizure of cocaine" in Nenagh.

A search was carried out in the town last Sunday night/Monday morning. A substance believed to be cocaine worth several thousand euro was seized.

A number of arrests have been made and file is being prepared for the DPP.

They also seized a quantity of suspected cannabis at a house at Boolabán, Roscrea.

Several motorists have been arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving in the local district in recent days.

Among them was a male arrested on suspicion of drug driving at Joe Daly Road, Nenagh, last Friday at 5.30pm.

A quantity of heroin was recovered and the male has since been charged with road traffic offences.

Male motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Yewston and Pearse Street, Nenagh, on Saturday, and at Ballyillane, Nenagh, in the early hours of Tuesday last.

Valuable alloys were stolen from a vehicle at Ballykinnelly, Newport, between Wednesday and Thursday of last week. Gardaí are appealing for witness information.

A business premises burglary and theft of a vehicle was perpetrated at Railway View, Roscrea, last Friday.

Copper and led were targeted in the burglary. Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage of the premises. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at Ballycasey, Borrisokane, last Friday, in which several items were stolen from a house.

A number of individuals were arrested for trespassing on a person's property at Dromroe, Moneygall, at 11pm last Saturday.

A male was arrested for trespassing at Brookville, Nenagh, at 6.15pm on Sunday.