Tipperary to mark Culture Night with exciting programme of events

Culture Night 2020 takes place on Friday, September 18, connecting all of Tipperary at home and away, with a fantastic mix of live and virtual events.

In these challenging times for everyone, the imagination takes centre stage, with projects and big ideas dotted all over the county, imagined and created by Tipperary based artists.

“An exciting mix of both online and physical events, to suit all ages, is promised, showcasing the wealth of artistic talent we have here in Tipperary,” said Cllr Michael Smith, cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

He said that they were delighted to shine a light on to Tipperary’s rich cultural landscape with a range of free events, activities and workshops commissioned by the council.

On Culture Night arts venues and organisations in Clonmel, Nenagh, Thurles, Templemore, Cloughjordan, Carrick-on-Suir, and Dromineer will present a raft of live and virtual events throughout the evening.

First up is a poetic stroll through picturesque Dromineer combining the heritage and literature of the lakeside setting.

Poetry has come to the rescue for many in recent times and on Culture Night, Dromineer poet Eleanor Hooker will lead us on a lyrical wander by the lakeshore, her natural habitat as a poet, as a lover of the lake, its surrounds, its history and above all, as a source of much of her writing.

The Arts Office has been instrumental in establishing Tipperary Dance Platform over the past number of years, supporting newer forms of dance. Two dance projects have been commissioned for Culture Night this year.

MotionOptic Cloughjordan is an augmented reality choreography experienced through your mobile phone. It is also an experiment in audience participation, placing audiences 'at the centre' of the experience.

Artistic Director Rita Marcalo asks the question of whether her village could become her company of dancers, and experiments working with Cloughjordan-based movers Patrick O’Connor and Aaron Bailey.

Meanwhile, up the road in Thurles, the Iseli-Chiodi Dance Company and the Source Arts Centre present a contemporary dance performance on the boardwalk of the centre. Using the boardwalk as a viewing area, the audience witness a work behind glass, as three women pushed out of their life’s orbit slow down to rebuild their steps. Orbiting like wandering stars or like the characters of a Hopper painting.

Clonmel will become an outdoor gallery with projections on to the Main Guard throughout the evening and chamber opera presented by the South Tipperary Arts Centre.

Live online workshops with Music Generation Tipperary will be available throughout the weekend and singer songwriter Edel Meade from Clonmel presents an online performance of her latest songs.

Culture Night is a great opportunity for everyone to try something new either online or by booking one of the exciting events taking place in venues around the county.

For younger culture vultures and their families, we join Howie the Tipperary Hedgehog. Howie has been feeling a little scared and nervous about an unseen creature that everyone is talking about, called something like Corona. Join Joanna Parkes for three very special drama, play and storytelling events for children aged 3 to 6 where we join Howie as he ventures out to prepare his den for a long winter sleep. The sessions will be online video-call style workshops on September 12 and on Culture Night.

For full details of these and all events check out culturenighttipperary.ie

Please note that due to Covid-19 restrictions, booking is essential for all live events and numbers are limited; check culturenighttipperary.ie