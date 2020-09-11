Another important weekend ahead of big games in Tipperary GAA

TIPP GAA FIXTURES

Another important weekend ahead of big games in Tipperary GAA

FIXTURES

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Relegation Semi Final

Ballingarry (North), 18:30, Borrisokane V Kildangan (ET and finish on the Day)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Relegation Final

The Ragg, 13:00, Burgess V Éire Óg. (ET and finish on the Day)

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi Final

Sean Treacy Park 14:00 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden-Kilfeacle (ET and finish on the Day)

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Boherlahan GAA Club 16:30 Loughmore-Castleiney V Moyle Rovers. (ET and finish on the Day)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final

Littleton, 15:30, Moyne/T V Boherlahan Dualla (ET and finish on the Day)

Holycross, 15:30, Knockavilla  V Gortnahoe (ET and finish on the Day).