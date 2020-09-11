Another important weekend ahead of big games in Tipperary GAA
TIPP GAA FIXTURES
FIXTURES
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Relegation Semi Final
Ballingarry (North), 18:30, Borrisokane V Kildangan (ET and finish on the Day)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Relegation Final
The Ragg, 13:00, Burgess V Éire Óg. (ET and finish on the Day)
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi Final
Sean Treacy Park 14:00 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden-Kilfeacle (ET and finish on the Day)
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Semi Final
Boherlahan GAA Club 16:30 Loughmore-Castleiney V Moyle Rovers. (ET and finish on the Day)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final
Littleton, 15:30, Moyne/T V Boherlahan Dualla (ET and finish on the Day)
Holycross, 15:30, Knockavilla V Gortnahoe (ET and finish on the Day).
