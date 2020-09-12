Champion Tipperary jockey tests positive for Covid-19 and misses ride in St Leger classic

County Tipperary jockey Shane Cross has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in isolation for 14 days.

The Ballylooby man was due to ride Galileo Chrome in today’s English St Leger at Doncaster for Joseph O’Brien but a test that was required under the protocols to ride in England was returned as positive.

He also had a couple of fancied mounts in the big meeting at The Curragh tomorrow including Thundering Lights in the Moyglare Stakes.

Champion apprentice jockey in 2018, Shane has been having quite a successful run with Joseph O’Brien over recent seasons and both will no doubt be very disappointed with this news.

According to IHRB Senior Medical Officer, Dr Jennifer Pugh, Shane was completely asymptomatic and was very surprised to learn of the test result. He was not showing any signs of being unwell and hadn’t exposed himself in any way to any high-risk behaviour.

The Tipperary rider has been making a big name for himself in the horseracing world in the past few years including his first Group race win with Speak In Colours in the AES Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh in 2019.

Along with his brother Nathan, also a successful jockey, the Ballylooby boys both look destined for great success in their chosen sport for many years to come.

We all join in wishing the Shane a speedy recovery and a return to the saddle when his isolation period is complete.