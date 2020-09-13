Senator Ahearn welcomes support for Tipperary towns and villages



Tipperary will receive funding of €137,284 for projects under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme, a Fine Gael Senator has said.



The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help Tipperary and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.



Senator Garret Ahearn said, “I am pleased that my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced overall funding of €3.3 million for 120 projects nationwide.



“This is in addition to the €2.8 million that was announced under Round 1 of the scheme in August and is supported through the Government’s July Stimulus Package.



“The projects approved will assist Tipperary businesses and communities to adapt to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and to increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term. The projects have been identified by Tipperary community groups and businesses in conjunction with Tipperary County Council.



“They include projects where outdoor spaces can be adapted for social gatherings, dining or the hosting of outdoor events and marketing campaigns to entice people back into towns and villages and investment in developing or improving the online presence of towns and villages.



“I am delighted that Tipperary County Council was allocated funding of €137,284 for the following projects:



Fethard €22,500

BCP's 8 Towns €40,000

Littleton €25,000

Nenagh €25,000

Terryglass €24,784



“The funding is further evidence of the great cooperation of Tipperary County Council and Tipperary communities as they work together to come up with innovative ways of making the areas where we live, work, shop and socialise better places, particularly as we learn to live with Covid-19,” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.



Announcing details of the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “The €3.3 million in funding which I am allocating today to 120 towns and villages is for projects that can be delivered quickly and which will encourage people into our towns and villages, and giving them the confidence to spend more time there.



Minister Humphreys continued, “Once again the Local Authorities, together with their local communities, have brought forward projects that will help meet the specific needs of their own areas. A wide variety of innovative measures are being supported under this round of funding, including the purchasing of marquees and equipment to facilitate outdoor events and festivals, and the provision of sheltered outdoor meeting spaces.



“I’m also pleased to be able to provide support for the fit out of a number of Broadband Connection Points throughout the country, which will be vital for people in remote locations to stay connected or to work remotely.”

