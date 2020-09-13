Tipperary villages planning for Halloween



Both Knockavilla and Donaskeigh Community Councils are planning a scarecrow competition for the month of October. Though in the early stages of planning, basically what we are looking for is families, neighbours, sporting clubs, teams in the GAA or Camogie clubs, businesses, schools, to get together, get their creative juices flowing, and start making/constructing your own scarecrow which will be put on public display around the roads of the parish.

No restriction on size, theme, the more outrageous the better. We hope to get sponsorship for prizes, so get making.

Don’t let your neighbourhood down by not having your road covered.

More details over the next few weeks.