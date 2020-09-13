Very popular Clonmel location and with good reason

Shamrock Hill, Clonmel

Guide Price: €180,000

A great opportunity to purchase a 3-bedroom semi with attached garage, well maintained front lawn and large garden to the rear.

Brought to the market by PF Quirke & Co. 18 Shamrock Hill is a great example of one of these houses. The location is excellent being close to the town centre yet also a cul de sac.

The house itself has good accommodation including an entrance porch, entrance hall, living room with open fire, dining room with solid fuel stove, kitchen with fitted units and shower room at ground floor while upstairs are a bathroom, separate toilet and 3 bedrooms.

The downstairs garage has access from the front with an up and over door and pedestrian access to the rear.

The property has double glazed aluminium windows and oil central heating. The property is South facing and has excellent views towards the Comeraghs.

These houses are very popular and with good reason.

For more information please visit www.pfq.ie or call 052 612 1622.