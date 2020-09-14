Nenagh food producer shortlisted for six awards

The Scullery is proud to announce that six products made in its Nenagh facility have reached the finals of this year’s Blas na hEireann / Irish Food Awards, the largest blind tasted food and drink awards on the island of Ireland.

The Scullery is no stranger to accolades and has amassed an impressive portfolio to date for its range of delicious relishes, pickles, compotes, glazes and luxury handmade Christmas puddings since its inception in 2004.

Founder Florrie Purcell said, “I am absolutely thrilled to have so many products in the last stages of these awards. They are renowned for celebrating the very best Irish food and drink products and it is an honour to be recognised by them. Best of luck to everyone shortlisted. I will be keeping my fingers and toes crossed!”

Two of the products in the Blas finals, Deluxe Country Tomato Relish and Deluxe Jalapeno Pepper Relish, are produced for German supermarket Lidl, with whom The Scullery has collaborated for over 10 years. This relationship brought The Scullery to the attention of Guinness and resulted in the artisan producer creating a line of official merchandise for Ireland’s best known brand, including Guinness Wholegrain Mustard and Guinness Onion Marmalade which are also finalists this year.

In addition The Scullery’s luxury Christmas Pudding and The Scullery Sticky Onion Jam are also in line to pick up a gold, silver or bronze when the winners are announced at the start of October.

For more details about The Scullery visit www.thescullery.ie.