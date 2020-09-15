Tipperary groups get Call to Action for ‘RTE Does Comic Relief’ Support

A call to action is being made to Tipperary community and charity groups to apply for support from the €6m funding raised during ‘RTE Does Comic Relief’ before the September 30 deadline.

Tipperary groups working with the most vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic are being invited to apply for support with grants ranging from €3,000 to €100,000.

The distribution of funding is being managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland and has drawn strong interest from across the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Denise Charlton, is welcoming the level of interest to date but says it is timely now to issue a reminder to groups in Tipperary ahead of the deadline. Our message is it is not too late.

“Covid-19 has pushed many charities and community organisations to their limit, with a huge demand for services and supports coming at a time when funding is being challenged. The impact has been felt across Tipperary, in rural and urban areas, across all age groups and by people who were already responding to challenges in their lives.

RTE Does Comic Relief saw the country come together in solidarity to respond to the needs of the vulnerable. The result is an extraordinary €6m which the team at The Community Foundation for Ireland working hard to get to groups in Tipperary and across the country.

Since we opened invitations in early August we have seen very strong interest across the two strands of support available. Under ‘Demand for Digital’ groups can seek support for investment in software and hardware to improve their ability to continue to work while keeping their staff, volunteers and people they support safe. An ‘Adapt and Respond’ strand will allow groups to seek funding to ensure their work remains effective and continues to deliver for those who need support.

Those Tipperary groups who have yet to commence applications are reminded that the deadline is September 30. We are welcoming applications from Tipperary groups of all sizes which are supporting people during Covid-19. Full details of how to apply are available on our website www.communityfoundation.ie.