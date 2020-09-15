Clonmel Park Hotel secures Covid safety charter

The team at the Clonmel Park Hotel were delighted last week to receive their certification from Failte Ireland of their inclusion in the Nationwide ‘Covid-19 Safety Charter’.

The COVID-19 Safety Charter is designed to give comfort and reassurance to employers, employees and customers that a business with this certification is safe, and compliant in all of their safety guidelines pertaining to the prevention of Covid.

Fáilte Ireland has issued sector specific guidelines for tourism and hospitality businesses to guide in how best to meet the Government's public health advice; so, by signing up to this Charter, all employees at the Clonmel Park Hotel are agreeing to follow the recommended guidelines within the hotel.

Speaking with Laura Jones Sales & Marketing Manager, she had the following to say ‘this Charter is an excellent initiative from the team at Failte Ireland’. ‘It really helps put guests mind at ease before they come to our hotel, and they know that by us having secured this classification, we are doing everything we can to make their experience with us as comfortable and safe as possible’.

‘Having secured the Safety Charter, we know our customers are able to relax and enjoy our hotel services with confidence’.

Laura also mentioned that ‘we all should be trying to keep Ireland safe, and as a business in Tipperary signing up to this Charter is one-way, we can do this’. ‘As more and more businesses across the county sign up to the charter, we are really sending a strong message across the country that Tipperary is a safe county to visit, and should be on everyone’s staycation list for the coming months’.

The team at the Clonmel Park Hotel look forward to welcoming you to the hotel very soon.