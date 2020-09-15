Aherlow conquer Commercials to book place in Tipperary Ladies Football final

CAMIDA ADULT CHAMPIONSHIP COUNTY SENIOR SEMI-FINAL

AHERLOW 2-12 CLONMEL COMMERCIALS 1-6

Aherlow’s Anna Rose Kennedy made a welcome return to Club football after a ten month absence due to a cruciate injury. The Aherlow and intercounty star was introduced to the play at half time and immediately made her presence felt with the opening score of the second half.

Played in sunny September conditions in Canon Hayes Park, Bansha Aherlow wearing Galbally’s black and white jerseys due to clash of colours, were trailing at the break by 1-4 to Clonmel Commercials 1-5.

However Aherlow took control of the game in the second half and held Commercials to scoring just a single point in the second half. Asserting their dominance Aherlow put themselves into a 2-8 to 1-5 lead by the second water break. Commercials only point of the half coming in the fourth quarter of the game. Aherlow finished out the game outscoring Clonmel Commercials by 0-4 to 0-1. Leaving the final score at Aherlow 2-12 Clonmel Commercials 1-6.

The 2019 champions will now face the 2018 champions in the county final on September 27 next.

Teams and scorers

Aherlow

Eimear McCarthy, Laura Ivory, Brid Condon, Emma English, Kate O’Meara, Grainne Condon, Emma Flynn, Maura Condon, Caitlin Kennedy (1-1), Ciara McCarthy (0-1), Emma Morrissey (0-8), Grainne Ryan, Ashling Ryan (1-0), Siobhan Condon, Eimear Looby. Subs use Anna Rose Kennedy (0-2) for E. Flynn, Una Carew for C. McCarthy, Grainne Blackburn for G. Ryan, Lisa English for A. Ryan.

Clonmel Commercials

Anne Marie Landers, Tanya Peters, Betty Barlow, Kate Barlow,Veerla Van Der Val, Niamh Mackey, Sally Quinlivan, Aoife Doyle, Courtney Lonergan, Ava Fennessy (0-1), Anna Carey (0-1), Anna Morris, Ciara Corbett (0-1) Sarah Ryan (1-2), Orla Winston. Subs used were Dara Walsh for V. Van der Wal, Saoirse Keating for C. Corbett and Martha Faulkner for A. Doyle.