Cahir edge out Brian Boru’s in epic Tipperary Ladies Football Semi-Final
LADIES GAELIC FOOTBALL
Cahir’s Aisling Moloney launching another attack as Brian Boru’s Shauna Maher attempts an intervention
CAMIDA ADULT CHAMPIONSHIP COUNTY SENIOR SEMI-FINAL
CAHIR 2-17 BRIAN BORU’S 3-12
Cahir have set up a mouth watering County Final with Aherlow when they defeated Brian Borus on Sunday afternoon last in New Inn with a win on Sunday in their Senior Semi Final
The 2018 Champions made a Lazarus like come back turning a nine points deficit into a two point victory.
At the break Brian Borus were well on top leading Cahir by 2-9 to 1-6. On resumption of play Brian Borus forged on to widen that gap and had a 9 point lead when Cahir kicked into action, treating all present to exciting and enthralling second half with Cahir over turning that lead and claiming victory with just 0-2 to spare. Brian Borus will be bitterly disappointed to have lost this game having led for most of the game but credit is due to Cahir who fought to deservedly take their place against Aherlow in this years final.
Teams and Scorers
Cahir
Niamh Murphy, Claire Hickey, Aoife Casey, Geraldine O' Donnell, Eileen Flannery, Rachel O’Donnell, Emma Buckley (cpt), Ashling McCarthy (0-6), Clara Fahey, Roisin Howard (0-1), Rosanna Kiely, Aoife Corcoran (0-1), Anne Marie O’ Gorman (0-1), Aisling Moloney (2-8), Orla McEniry
Brian Borus
Nora Noonan, Annette Meaney, Eimear Myles, Nikki Gilmore, Laura Morrissey, Shauna Maher, Shona Lang, Sinéad Norris, Mairéad Morrissey, Maureen Murphy (1-1), Patricia Hickey (1-2), Kathleen Martin, Caoimhe Condon (1-2), Cliona O'Dwyer (0-7), Jennifer Grant.
Subs used: Deborah Kenneally for Sinéad Norris, Shannon Morrissey for Kathleen Martin, Alanna English for Maureen Murphy and Marie Claire Murphy for Shauna Maher.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on