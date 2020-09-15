Cahir edge out Brian Boru’s in epic Tipperary Ladies Football Semi-Final

CAMIDA ADULT CHAMPIONSHIP COUNTY SENIOR SEMI-FINAL

CAHIR 2-17 BRIAN BORU’S 3-12

Cahir have set up a mouth watering County Final with Aherlow when they defeated Brian Borus on Sunday afternoon last in New Inn with a win on Sunday in their Senior Semi Final

The 2018 Champions made a Lazarus like come back turning a nine points deficit into a two point victory.

At the break Brian Borus were well on top leading Cahir by 2-9 to 1-6. On resumption of play Brian Borus forged on to widen that gap and had a 9 point lead when Cahir kicked into action, treating all present to exciting and enthralling second half with Cahir over turning that lead and claiming victory with just 0-2 to spare. Brian Borus will be bitterly disappointed to have lost this game having led for most of the game but credit is due to Cahir who fought to deservedly take their place against Aherlow in this years final.

Teams and Scorers

Cahir

Niamh Murphy, Claire Hickey, Aoife Casey, Geraldine O' Donnell, Eileen Flannery, Rachel O’Donnell, Emma Buckley (cpt), Ashling McCarthy (0-6), Clara Fahey, Roisin Howard (0-1), Rosanna Kiely, Aoife Corcoran (0-1), Anne Marie O’ Gorman (0-1), Aisling Moloney (2-8), Orla McEniry

Brian Borus

Nora Noonan, Annette Meaney, Eimear Myles, Nikki Gilmore, Laura Morrissey, Shauna Maher, Shona Lang, Sinéad Norris, Mairéad Morrissey, Maureen Murphy (1-1), Patricia Hickey (1-2), Kathleen Martin, Caoimhe Condon (1-2), Cliona O'Dwyer (0-7), Jennifer Grant.

Subs used: Deborah Kenneally for Sinéad Norris, Shannon Morrissey for Kathleen Martin, Alanna English for Maureen Murphy and Marie Claire Murphy for Shauna Maher.