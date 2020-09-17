South Tipperary General Hospital secures major funding boost to tackle Covid and winter admissions surge

South Tipperary General Hospital has been given a major boost in the bid to battle Covid and tackle a winter surge of admissions.

€1m has been approved by government to provide a modular extension to the Emergency Department at the hospital.

“This is crucial funding for the hospital as we prepare for the annual winter pressure on top of the Covid issues we face,” said Maria Barry, hospital manager.

“It will allow us to improve the isolation facilities in the emergency department and enable us to put more patients through the system much quicker,” she said.

Maria Barry explained that the funding would do away with the practice of patients having to wait out in the elements before they are allowed into the emergency department.

“Minister Mary Butler visited the hospital recently and was unhappy to see people waiting out in the weather before they were allowed into the emergency department. Minister Butler moved on that and that will no longer happen now and we will have more room in the emergency department,” said the manager.

“This is a big boost for everybody at the hospital and for the general public,” said the manager.

Tipperary TD Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomed the funding and paid tribute to Minister Butler for acting so quickly on the issue.

“Those visiting the Emergency Department have been forced to queue outside and this is simply not good enough,” said Deputy Cahill. “Funding has now been approved for the extension to for both Covid and non-Covid assessment under Infection Prevention Control and I am delighted that the people of Tipperary and extended region will have access to this extra capacity,” said Deputy Cahill

