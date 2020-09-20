Scoil Ruáin Killenaule Leaving Certificate students celebrate excellent results

Scoil Ruáin students delighted with their excellent results are seen here with Mr. James Williams, Principal and Ms. Siobhán Landers, Deputy Principal. All four students achieved over 550 points with one student Katelyn Reilly achieving the maximum score of 625 points. Katelyn has secured her place in UCC to study medicine, Maria will study Biological and Chemical Science in UL, Louise will study Business and Law in UCD and Sean will go on to study Metalwork, Engineering and DCG in UL.

We would like again to congratulate Katelyn, Maria, Louise and Sean on their outstanding achievements and indeed the entire class of 2020 who have achieved so much in their very difficult and challenging final year at Scoil Ruáin. We wish them every success and happiness in the years to come. From left to right: Maria Hayes, Ms Siobhán Landers (Deputy Principal), Mr James Williams (Principal), Katelyn Reilly, Louise Carroll and Sean Prendergast.

