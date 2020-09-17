First steps taken to deliver traffic management plan for Nenagh

On Friday, September 11 2020, Tipperary County Council signed a contract with Kenny Civils & Plant Ltd., Lismany, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway for works at Emmet Place and Mitchel Street, Nenagh.

These works will see the commencement of implementation of the Nenagh Traffic Management Plan aimed at improving traffic movement in the town of Nenagh.

The works will include provision of additional car parking spaces at Emmet Place and improvements to the junction at Emmet Place/ Mitchel Street.

This will necessitate the demolition of a number of buildings at this location and that work will be sub-contracted to Smith Demolition. Contractors are expected to mobilise on site before the end of September and demolition work will be carried out in October.

Local access will be maintained and, as far as possible, work will be carried out in off-peak hours.

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Mr. Joe MacGrath, welcomed the signing of the contract and said “This is one of a number of significant projects being progressed in Nenagh. The town has seen substantial investment in recent years by both the Council and the private sector, all of which enhances the offering and makes Nenagh an attractive destination for the shopper, the day-tripper and the tourist. The completion of this phase of the works will enable us to proceed with the other planned measures, including the introduction of the one-way system of traffic management”.

Cllr. Séamus Morris, Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District said “It is good to see the first steps being taken in the delivery of the Traffic Management Plan for Nenagh. This will be beneficial for both motorist and pedestrian. The additional car parking spaces will add to the convenience of those who are shopping in the primary retail area. Supporting our local businesses is more crucial than ever in these challenging times and measures which help open up our town centre to shoppers are to be welcomed”.

He thanked the local business community for their co-operation in facilitating the development and wished the contractor every success on completion of the works.

Updates on the project will be provided on www.tipperarycoco.ie and any queries can be submitted to Nenagh Municipal District at customerservices@ tipperarycoco.ie or telephone 0761 06 5000.