UPDATED: Handgun and ammunition seized during Limerick drugs search

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized a firearm, ammunition and drugs at a house in Limerick city.

As part of an ongoing operation, members of the divisional drugs unit executed a search warrant at a house in the Ballykeefe area at 12 midday this Thursday.

"During the course of the search gardaí seized a suspected handgun and ammunition. A small quantity of suspected cannabis herb was also seized," said a garda spokesperson.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Henry Street garda station.

The seized items will now be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai say the search is not connected with a separate CAB operation which also took place in Limerick earlier today.