Game in Tipperary postponed today due to Covid-19 test on Under 21 player

The South Tipperary under 21 football championship game due to be played today (Sunday, September 20) between Cahir and Moyle Rovers has been postponed due to one of the Moyle Rovers needing to be tested for Covid-19.

The game was scheduled for Ardfinnan at 2 pm but will not now go ahead.

According to a South Tipperary GAA Board spokesperson the game has been provisionally refixed for Tuesday night, September 22, but, of course, this will all depend on the results of the test.