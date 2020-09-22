Phenomenal performance by Tipperary athlete Sean Tobin in Rome Diamond League event

The Rome Diamond League took place recently and it was brilliant to see the Clonmel club singlet displayed by Sean Tobin who put on a phenomenal performance.

Sean was tasked with setting the pace of 60 seconds per lap for the first four laps to set up the perfect pace so that records could be broken.

Sean set about his task with great determination, going to the front right from the start and soon had the whole field in Indian file as he set a strong pace, going through 200m in 30 seconds and he kept that level pace going, reaching 400m in 59.6, 800m in 1 mins 59 seconds and 1km in 2 mins 29.55 secs.

At this stage, the top three athletes were in Sean’s slip stream as he turned out a solid performance and bringing them through 1600m in 4 mins 1 secs, perfect pacing.

The race organisers were handsomely rewarded with Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda getting the better of Jacob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in the closing stages to win in 7 mins 26.64.