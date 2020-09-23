Hickey's Bakery in Clonmel to feature on new Mary Berry series on BBC

Hickey's Bakery will feature the new Mary Berry Simple Comforts series on BBC tonight Wednesday September 23 at 8pm.

The iconic baking personality visited Clonmel searching for the secrets behind Hickey's barm brack.

"After baking barm brack with all the trinkets with Mary in our bakehouse we sat and chatted and had tea with out barm brack. Our customers were completely amazed at her presence as we were sworn to secrecy about her visit to the town," said proprietor Nuala Hickey.

"What an honour to know this humble, genuine and inspirational lady and wow what a boost for Clonmel," said Nuala.

