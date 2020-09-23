Diverse programme planned for Clonmel Applefest

Clonmel Applefest returns this year from September 24 to 27 for its third edition celebrating the food, heritage and nature of Clonmel and its environs.

Music, tasty tailored crafts and heritage events, some site-specific and many online, will feature.

In these different times, Covid-19 is very much shaping the landscape of the festival scene and many events will be held online.

Under the theme of “Wild & Wonderful” the diverse programme features a selection of artistic and nature activities as well as ticketed events for families and the general public.

Highlights are a discussion on rewilding featuring Padraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust and Paddy Woodworth of the Irish Times, the Wild & Wondrous Arts Exhibition at the South Tipperary Arts Centre and the Walk on the Wild Side Poetry Lane at Market Place complete with QR code recordings.

The wild walks have unfortunately been curtailed but there will be a biodiversity walk along the Blueway as well as an online bats workshop with Albert Nolan.

Other nature based activities include several tree plantings and a biodiversity trail (with QR code) on the Greenane Blueway featuring Louise Garcia telling us about all the animal and plant species that live and feed along the river.

On the performance front, the musical project Wild & Spirited Women, featuring Breege Phelan, Kate Twohig and Lisa O’Leary, will be showcased with a short work in progress selection of songs, spoken word and music to whet the public’s appetite till we get a chance to host the live concert.

Spoken Word is featured prominently with two events, one a live Zoom reading event and the other, a Words in the Wild recording, both featuring a selection of poets from the Poetry Trail .

Two evening gigs from the Cedartowns and the KGE complement the late evening programme.

A number of food demos, talks and the very popular Applefest Bake Off challenge have all been moved online: people can watch or take part via the website and/or on our Applefest Facebook page. The main free event of the last two years, the Apple & Heritage Fair has also been moved online and taken on the new format of Wild About Clonmel: a heritage and biodiversity fair showcasing artists and craftspeople who were due to appear at the original outdoor event.

This will run on Saturday September 26 from 12pm to 3pm.

And don’t forget to look up and catch some of the colourful apple themed bunting hung between O’Connell, Emmet and Parnell street. These were made at home by over 25 community participants ranging from age 3 to 75. Many thanks to them for taking part and contributing a flag.

For more detailed information and times, check out the website or pick up a brochure in one of the many cafés, restaurants and shops around town, as well as in the Clonmel Library lobby.

