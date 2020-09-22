Much anticipated Camera Club exhibition gets underway in Clonmel

Clonmel Camera Club, in association with Clonmel Applefest, are holding a photography exhibition in The Narrow Space gallery, Mitchel Street, from Thursday, September 24 to Saturday, October 3. The theme is Wild and Wonderful.

As well as photographs from club members, there are also some photographs from members of the Costa Masnaga Photo Group in Italy.

Costa Masnaga is the birthplace of Charles Bianconi and is twinned with Clonmel. The two camera clubs have shared interests for three years and have a joint Facebook page to display their work.

The camera club, which has existed since 2004, usually meets in The Coachman on alternate Monday evenings but are currently meeting online using Zoom. They are a small, friendly group of photographers of varied abilities, from absolute beginners and upwards, with a shared interest in all things photographic.

Club activities include trips out, workshops, presentations social events, etc.

The Narrow Space in Mitchel Street, Clonmel, where the exhibition is being held.

Guests or visitors are very welcome to make contact to enquire about joining the group when things return to normal.

Contact details are on www.clonmelcamera club.com, or join their Facebook group.