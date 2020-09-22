Site of world-famous Derrynaflan Chalice find has been sold

The site on which the world-famous Derrynaflan Chalice and hoard were found in 1980, at Lurgoe, Killenaule, was recently successfully sold by Clonmel auctioneers, Dougan/ FitzGerald.

The “island land” was one lot of the three-lot 184 acres for sale at a public auction held on September 10 at the Horse and Jockey Hotel.

Lot 1, the 44 acre “island” including the ancient ruins of the Gobán Saor was sold for a price of €110,000.

Another lot, containing circa 60 acres of grassland and tillage was sold for €505,000 to a local farmer.

“This land was a mixed bag, you could say, some of it quite good and some of it of moderate quality” according to selling agent John FitzGerald. “We were happy with the price achieved for the seller.

“There was good interest shown on the day by those in attendance at the auction,” John said.

The third lot, containing circa 80 acres of grassland is still for sale by private treaty and anyone interested can contact the Clonmel office of Dougan/FitzGerald. Tel: 052 6121003.