Tipperary Town Library taking entries for its "Build a Scarecrow" family event

If your kids took part in our Summer Stars promotion this year then call into your local branch now where they will be able to collect their medal and certificate of participation.

Tipperary Town Library is now taking entries for its "Build a Scarecrow" family event, where creators of all ages are encouraged to come together to create their very own scarecrow. There's no need to worry about materials, they are all provided, so to get involved phone 076 106 6125 or visit our FaceBook page: facebook.com/tipperarylibraries

Thurles Library is currently hosting the QU-INES Project, a series of zines by artist Michelle McCormack. This socially engaged art project aims to make LGBTQIA+ experiences visible in rural Ireland. The zines are accompanied by a collection of artwork, and you can call in to Thurles Library to view the whole QU-INES collection now.

We are also still continuing to deliver top quality content through our eBooks and eAudiobooks collections, and here are some examples of what's available from our large and ever-expanding stock. Our eServices are all entirely FREE to our patrons and can be accessed with your library card number and PIN. If you're not a member you can join at librariesireland.ie/join-your-library:

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: Autumn Leaves at Mill Grange, by Jenny Kane

After working all summer long with a team of volunteers to restore Mill Grange, Sam surprised everyone – including new girlfriend Tina – by revealing himself as its new owner. After his own experiences in the forces, all he wants to make Mill Grange a retreat for injured army personnel. But Tina is worried his crippling PTSD will get in the way of his dreams.

Just before Mill Grange was sold, celebrity archaeologist Shaun discovered evidence of a Roman fortlet on the grounds. Thea, originally hired as chief restorer at Mill Grange, stays on to lead the excavation. But with Shaun filming his Landscape Treasures show elsewhere, Thea can't help but miss his company. Especially as someone else is vying for his attention...

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: The Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman, and read by Lesley Manville

In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet up once a week to investigate unsolved murders.

But when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, The Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case. The four friends, Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron, might be pushing 80 but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. Can our unorthodox but brilliant gang catch the killer before it's too late?

BorrowBox Young Adults’ eBook Recommendation: Split, by Muhammad Khan

Fifteen-year-old Salma Hashbi has been caught with her boyfriend in a totally humiliating misunderstanding. Instantly accused of being easy, she is shunned by everyone at school, shamed by her community and worst of all has disappointed her mum. Enough is enough and Salma decides to fight back against the prejudice and rumours and audition for the role of her dreams. But on the hottest day of the year, with everything against her, can Salma make it in time and show the world who she really is?

Borrowbox Kids’ eAudioBook Recommendation: Lulu Goes to Witch School, by Jane O'Connor, and read by Therese Plummer

Lulu the witch girl is a little nervous about her first day of school, but she heads off with her broom and Dracula lunch box. She immediately loves her new teacher, Miss Slime, especially her wart. Lulu’s first flying lesson around the cemetery goes great! There’s only one thing she doesn’t like about witch school—curly-haired Sandy Witch, who seems to do everything better than Lulu.

Non-fiction on BorrowBox; A Belfast Child: My True Story of Life and Death in the Troubles, by John Chambers

John Chambers was brought up on Belfast's notorious Loyalist Glencairn estate, during the height of the Troubles. From an early age he witnessed violence, hatred and horror as Northern Ireland tore itself apart in civil strife. Kneecapping, brutal murders, and even public tarring-and-feathering were simply a fact of life for the children on the estate. He thought he knew which side he was on, but although raised as a Loyalist, he was hiding a troubling secret: that his disappeared mother - whom he'd always been told was dead - was a Roman Catholic, 'the enemy'.

In a memoir of rare power, John explores the dark heart of Northern Irish sectarianism in the seventies and eighties. With searing honesty and native Belfast wit, he describes the light and darkness of his unique childhood, and his teenage journey through mod culture and ultra-Loyalism, before an escape from Belfast to London - where, still haunted by the shadow of his fractured family history - he began a turbulent and hedonistic adulthood.

eMagazines

You thought they were useless but it turns out that those old phones, tablets or laptops that are lying neglected around your house can actually be put to good use. This month's WebUser Magazine explains what you can do to breathe new life into them. Go to https://www.tipperarylibraries.ie/rbdigital-magazine-service/ for more details to access this and dozens more titles.

PressReader

Keep up with domestic and worldwide news and current affairs with PressReader, our free newspaper and magazine service. Many popular titles are available, from our own Irish Independent to Britain’s Guardian and America’s Washington Post, and you can download them all onto your devices daily. For more information please visit https://www.tipperarylibraries.ie/online-newspapers/

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Weight Loss Management

Making a commitment to a healthy lifestyle won't just help you get back into those skinny jeans: It will allow you to set a good example for your children that they can follow into adulthood. It will help you feel better as you go about your normal daily activities. It will improve your endurance so you can do the things you love for longer, without getting tired. It will improve your mood and self-image. It can even save you money.

This course will look at common weight loss roadblocks and propose suggestions for overcoming them. It will discuss the health risks of being overweight, the real economic costs of weight, assessing your current weight level, and establishing a goal weight. It will also provide extensive information about nutrition and exercise for weight management.

Tipperary Studies News

Last month Tipperary Studies launched its new website, www.tippstudiesdigital.ie. Be sure to pay the site a visit to enjoy the great improvements and additions that have been made to your Tipperary local history research experience. Our temporary opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperarylibraries.ie, call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.