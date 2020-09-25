Lough Derg RNLI launched to assist 2 people on a 27ft cruiser

Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was launched into action on Thursday afternoon, September 24, to assist two people on a 27ft cruiser suffering engine trouble in the rough weather conditions.

When the lifeboat arrived on scene, Valentia Coast Guard informed the lifeboat volunteers, that the cruiser had made its way to the nearest safest harbour at Rossmore Quay, and that the lifeboat could stand down.

The lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard that, before returning to Station, they were going to check on a vessel making its way slowly up the lake. When the skipper of the cruiser gave a thumbs up, the lifeboat returned to station and was alongside at their dock at 2.56pm.

Brendan O’Brien, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to ‘ensure your boat engine is serviced, and check weather reports for the inland lakes when passage planning’.