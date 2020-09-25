Moyle Rovers secure a narrow victory after another epic battle with Cahir

Moyle Rovers 2-8

Cahir 1-10

After a mighty battle Moyle Rovers emerged as the winners by the narrowest of margins when they saw off the fierce challenge of Cahir on Thursday evening to secure a place in the south U/21 football championship final.

After an absorbing match Moyle Rovers just about edged home as they withstood a late Cahir onslaught with Grangemockler awaiting them in the final next Wednesday evening.

Moyle Rovers and Cahir have played out some epic contests over the years in a great underage rivalry and this match was up there with the best of them.

It was a thrilling encounter that went right down to the last kick of the game and both teams deserve great credit for providing such sporting entertainment at the Duneske centre in Cahir.

At the final whistle there was huge relief for Moyle Rovers while Cahir were heartbroken after putting in a colossal team effort.

Cahir were only in the lead for three minutes of this match but at that stage of the game the momentum was with the home side and they looked like they could drive on to win this game until a second Riain Quigley goal thirteen minutes into the second half swung the game back in favour of Moyle Rovers.

Quigley, the county senior, took his goal with characteristic aplomb, to put Moyle Rovers a point clear heading into the last quarter of the game.

Minutes earlier Cahir had drawn level when full forward Conor O' Brien finished to the net and Cahir surged ahead for the first time with a superb score from O'Brien again and a Kevin Grogan free.

That lead however was shortlived as Quigley struck on the counter at a crucial stage of the game.

While Riain Quigley, who finished the night with an impressive two goals and three points, applied the cool finish to the net, this goal was set up by the outstanding Diarmuid Mulcahy.

Mulcahy pulled off an audacious steal and he quickly released Riain Quigley to exert the maximum punishment on Cahir.

Diarmuid Mulcahy had a massive game for Moyle Rovers and his industry and spirit set the bar very high for his teammates who all had to work incredibly hard throughout to overcome a powerful Cahir team.

Cahir showed great resilience to bounce back from a poor start to the game. Within seven minutes Moyle Rovers had put themselves in a strong position with two quickfire frees from Rian Quigley in the opening three minutes and while Cahir responded with a score from Jake Kiely the Moyle Rovers marksman struck again with just seven minutes gone.

Sean Cotter's pace was causing a lot of problems for the Cahir defence and when he was taken down in front of goal Riain Quigley confidently stepped up to slot the penalty home to give Rovers a four point lead.

The Grogan brothers, Stephen and Kevin, with a score apiece narrowed the gap to just two points before the home side were handed the opportunity to take the lead.

Corner forward David Clifford was fouled in front of goal and Stephen Grogan stepped up to take the penalty.

Grogan drove the ball to the right of goalie Brian Quirke who dived to pull off a spectacular save and his reactions were top drawer when Grogan followed in to connect on the rebound only for Quirke to thwart him again.

Those saves were crucial for Moyle Rovers who held onto their two point lead which was still intact at the half time break with Rovers leading by 1-4 to 0-5.



At the start of the second half the hard working Ben Owens stretched the Moyle Rovers lead further after the excellent Cillian Crowe worked hard to win possession and set him up for the score.

Two minutes later Cahir were level. Stephen Grogans path to goal was blocked with a tackle from Brian Lacey but the ball spilled to full forward Conor O'Brien who finished to the net to put his team on level terms.

O'Brien followed that up with the point of the game and when Kevin Grogan fired over a free Cahir were on a roll.

Then Diarmuid Mulcahy and Riain Quigley intervened to wipe out the two point advantage held by Cahir.

Substitute Callum Maher and Cathal McKeown picked off excellent points for Moyle Rovers to put them three clear with just eight minutes remaining.

Stephen Grogan and Diarmuid Mulcahy swopped scores with three points separating the teams with the final whistle approaching.

As the pressure mounted both teams lost important players when centre backs Patrick Meehan of Cahir and Jack Harney of Moyle Rovers were shown black cards. Cahir kept applying the pressure. and Ger Quinn pointed in injury time to leave two points between the teams.

Moyle Rovers were under enormous pressure to hold out and Cahir were presented with one last opportunity.

Cahir were awarded a close range free and Kevin Grogan stepped up to take it and he was left with no option but to go for goal if Cahir were to advance.

Every Moyle Rovers player placed themselves between the freetaker and the goal and Grogans well struck shot was just too high and went over the crossbar to narrow the gap to just a point.

Referee Derek O'Mahoney blew the final whistle on the kick out leaving Moyle Rovers victorious by the slenderest of margins.



Moyle Rovers

Brian Quirke, Brian Lacey, Conor McGrath, Anthony Phelan, Cillian Crowe, Jack Harney, Diarmuid Mulcahy, Ben Owens,Luke Fogarty, Cat hal McKeown, Luke Delahunty, Darragh Bolger, Brian McKeown, Riain Quigley, Sean Cotter.

Scorers – Riain Quigley 2-3(3f's), Diarmuid Mulcahy 0-2, Cathal McKeown, Ben Owens and Callum Maher 0-1 each

Subs - Jack Holohan for Darragh Bolger, Callum Meagher for Luke Delahunty, Brian O'Sullivan for Anthony Phelan, Brian O'Dee for Ben Owens.



Cahir-

Patrick O'Donovan, Eoin Wyse, Christopher McDonagh, Dar Heffernan, Colin McEniry, Patrick Meehan, Nicholas Reidy, Kevin Grogan, Ger Quinn, Jake Kiely, Stephen Grogan, Tommy McDonagh, David Clifford, Conor O'Brien , Sean Murphy.

Scorers – Conor O'Brien 1-1,Kevin Grogan 0-4(4f's),Stephen Grogan 0-2, Sean Murphy,Jake Kiely and Ger Quinn 0-1 each.

Subs- Eoin Kelly for Colin McEniry, Jack Buckley for David Clifford