Theatre returns to The Source Arts Centre Thurles

Tipperary born writer and actor Eve O'Mahony (pictured) with her second one-woman show The Cute Whore.

Based on ‘The Memoirs of Mrs. Leeson’, one of the earliest salacious "tell-all's", an old and repentant madam, seeking absolution, reflects on her life and loves and how it all came to pass. ‘The Cute Whore shines a light on Georgian Ireland, folklore and political politics of the era.

It tells the story of yet another extraordinary Irish woman; Peg Plunkett- brothel-keeper, courtesan, mistress, writer, gossip-columnist and penitent.

Mrs. Leeson was the best-known brothel-keeper of eighteenth-century Dublin. As well as the rich and titled, she accommodated lawyers, conmen, journalists, theatre-folk and petty villains.

The Cute Whore comes to The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Friday 25 September at 8pm.

Duration 1 hour approx.