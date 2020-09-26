O’ Meara secures two places in penultimate round of Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix

CoilÓg proved to be happy hunting ground for the defending National Grand Prix Champion Liam O’ Meara, as he secured two places in the penultimate round of Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix on September 20.

The Tipperary rider claimed victory and took the lion’s share of the CoilÓg sponsored class with Mr Coolcaum, when he was the fastest of the four double clears in the seven-way jump-off in a time of 39.46. This was the first win for O’ Meara with Mr Coolcaum in the 2020 league.

Bred by Kevin Farragher from Galway and owned by O’Meara, Mr Coolcaum is a 16 year-old traditional Irish Sport Horse gelding, by Coolcaum Hill and out of the Indian Ruler sired mare, Ranch Lady.

Not content with this result he took sixth place with Curraghgraigue Jack Take Flight, when he crossed the line carrying four faults in 38.32. This was an important result for O’ Meara as it added an extra four points to the pairing’s tally going into the round Wexford Equestrian next weekend and keeps him in contention.

Speaking after the win, O’ Meara said; I am delighted at how both horses jumped. I was a bit late following the league, but I am glad to be at the top end of the leader board going into the final. It was a really well-run show and Tom Holden designed a great course, fitting to the penultimate round”.

Wicklow’s Mark Finnerty and his charge All Action, who had accumulated 25 points on the leader board also moved up on the points tally when they secured a second-place finish in this round, and so clocked up a further eight points, leaving him on 33 points. The pairing were only fractions behind the winners, when the delivered a clear in 39.70 seconds.

Gemma Phelan and Coolisheal Lance took the longer lines and this safer approach was rewarded as they came home clear in 41.82 for third place.

Taking fourth place in the line-up was Derek Mcconnell and Dothraki Warlord. The combination was last of the double clears in 50.71 seconds. This was an important result for the Kildare rider as he added a further six points to his existing tally of 35 points, putting him in poll position ahead of the final next weekend in Wexford Equestrian.

Kilkenny’s Eddie Moloney didn’t hang about with the Caroline Teltsch owned Andiamix Hero Z as they clocked 37.94, but it came at a price as he incurred four faults and slotted into fifth place.

Full results available on https://www.sjilive.ie/results/11849772