Gardai arrest motorists for suspected drug driving in Tipperary

A number of motorists suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs were arrested by gardaí over the past week.

On Wednesday, September 16 a male was arrested on suspicion of drug driving at Ballingarry, Roscrea, and on the same day another male was arrested for an alleged similar offence at Lisboney, Nenagh.

A male was arrested at Ballycahill, Nenagh, on Friday last after gardaí got a strong smell of drugs from the car he was driving.

The car was seized and a file is bring prepared for the DPP.

A quantity of drugs were seized after a male motorist was stopped on the Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on Tuesday of last week. The following day a male was arrested for a suspected breach of public order after being found highly intoxicated at the Stereame commercial park in the town.

Elsewhere, gardaí have also issued a warning to the public following reports about aggressive selling tactics after a group of people were reported selling items door to door at Gurteen in Rathcabbin on Wednesday, September 16. Local people reported that the group were behaving in an intimidating fashion. Gardaí are also investigating a reported theft from one of the houses visited.

On Monday night last a motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Belmont, Nenagh. He was arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda Station.