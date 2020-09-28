GOAL appeals to Tipperary people to don their favourite colours for Jersey Day

Humanitarian aid agency GOAL is appealing to people all over Co. Tipperary to show their true colours by getting on their kit for GOAL Jersey Day which takes place on Friday, October 9.

Students in schools, employees in businesses and members of organisations across the County are being encouraged to don their favourite jersey – county, country province or team - to raise vital funds for communities around the world facing extreme poverty and crisis.

With Covid-19 resulting in thousands of people working from home, Jersey Day is the perfect excuse for Tipperary folk to get connected with colleagues by putting on their favourite jersey and their Zoom camera at the same time! Those without jerseys can change their zoom backgrounds to their favourite team’s colours.

With children around the county finally back at school after a longer than usual break, Jersey Day is the perfect opportunity to raise spirits in the classroom.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions around fundraising events support for Jersey Day is more important than ever. The slogan for this year’s popular event, which is in partnership with sportswear company MCF, is Wear, Share and Care.

Funds raised will go towards GOAL’s life-saving work in emergency response, health, nutrition, and sustainable livelihoods in 13 countries. So far in 2020, GOAL has reached over 17 million people with Covid-19 supports and messaging in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. The Covid-19 crisis has had a devastating impact on the world’s poorest countries, with millions losing their income and few receiving government supports.

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising & Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, said: “GOAL Jersey Day is one of Ireland’s longest running fundraisers, and has been in existence for more than three decades. Last year more than €150,000 was raised to support our work all over the world and we are appealing to Tipperary people to once again support us - and have fun at the same time! With Covid-19 devastating communities the support of the Irish people is needed now more than ever.”

He said GOAL is delighted to partner with sportswear company MFC for this year’s event. “It’s a great opportunity to work with one the biggest sportswear companies in Ireland. Their support has been invaluable in our efforts to grow our Jersey Day events.”

GOAL ambassador and Irish Hockey Star, Roisin Upton said “I hope as many people as possible will don their favourite Jersey in support of GOAL this year. The funds raised will go a long way help the communities they work with on three different continents.”

Sean O'Neill, Managing Director of MFC, who have partnered with GOAL for this year's Jersey Day said: "We are delighted to partner with GOAL. It's been a strange year for all industries, none more so than the events and fundraising industries. We are proud to be working with GOAL on Jersey Day, and support their efforts in assisting the world's most vulnerable communities. We also feel that the partnership is one that can help drive GOAL's messaging further into clubs and communities."

To celebrate the partnership with MFC, schools participating in Jersey Day will be entered into a competition to design and win a set of jerseys for a sports team in their school. All schools who participate in Jersey day 2020 will be automatically included in the draw to win this unique prize. The winning schools will be announced on October 23.

Your team and company can be a part of this important work, by signing up today! To sign up to GOAL Jersey Day, please visit www.goalglobal.org/jersey-day/. More information on GOAL’s work can be found at www.goalglobal.org