Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill welcomes works at Borrisoleigh school

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the announcement of works to be completed to Scoil Naomh Cualán in Borrisoleigh.

The school will benefit from three new mainstream classroom, two special education rooms and two special education needs classrooms.

This news was very much welcomed, and the school and staff were delighted with the news, he said.

“I am delighted to welcome this announcement. These works once commenced will be of a major benefit to the school, its pupils, staff, and the locality. These new facilities, fully equipped to facilitate students in mainstream education, as well as those with special education needs, will see much improved facilities for students and will see prefab facilities replaced," said Deputy Cahill.

“I spoke to the school principal Michael Small this morning on the phone, and there is great excitement at the prospect of much improved facilities and modern educational environment for the Borrisoleigh area,” he said.