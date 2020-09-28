Small Firms Association calls on Tipperary business owners to apply for restart grants

The SFA has called for an extension to Restart Grant Plus closing date and urges local authorities not to delay vital small business grant.

With less than two days to go until the deadline for applications to the Restart Grant Plus, the SFA is calling on An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to extend the closing date by one month to 31st October 2020, while at the same time urging local authorities to ensure the speedy issuance of them.

Commenting on this Sven Spollen-Behrens, Director of the Small Firms Association (SFA) said: “As of the 18th September only 47,510 firms have submitted applications for the Restart Grant Plus. With more than €100 million still in the fund, SFA is calling for the extension of the closing date to give firms struggling to reopen or facing local restrictions the opportunity to apply.

“Small firms rely on local authorities to promote and distribute this money in a fast and timely manner. To ensure that no firm misses out on this grant, we urge the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment to work closely with every local authority to get these funds handed out to businesses.

“Today, we are also encouraging all small firms to apply for the Restart Grant Plus and other COVID-19 business supports, as soon as possible, so that they don’t miss out on funding to help them operate alongside ongoing health and business restrictions”, concluded Spollen-Behrens.

