Tipperary TD slams Bus Éireann for implementing cutbacks in expressway services

The decision by Bus Éireann to end expressway services between Dublin, Limerick and Cork will have a profound impact on Tipperary according to Deputy Martin Browne.

“Cashel, Cahir, Roscrea and Nenagh are all going to feel the brunt of this decision, which will effect the entire county and the region.

“All of these towns rely heavily on the tourism industry and this decision is going to severely impact on their ability to do business at a time when the tide of circumstance was already against them with the impact of Covid-19.

“Our third-level students, many of whom are reliant on these services are also going to be impacted by this decision. They have enough challenges right now, without having to worry about this.

“The decision defies belief and the Green Party Transport Minister must be held to account for this decision.

“I have written to the Minister to contact Bus Éireann about the decision and to request that it be reversed for the sake of many, many businesses in this country.

“This is nothing short of an attack on rural Ireland and it must be stopped.

“The decision also flies in the face of the Green Party’s commitment to increase the availability of public transport.

“Rural Ireland disproportionately bears the brunt of every challenge that faces this country. It is now time that the authorities learn that the consequences of their actions on rural Ireland can no longer be ignored. We must stand up against this, and I for one will not rest until this crazy decision is revered.”

