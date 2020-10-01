Woman found in possession of drugs at Clonmel music festival

A 23-year-old woman found in possession of drugs at a music festival in Clonmel has appeared before the District Court.

Sorcha McCarthy, 29 Elderwood Drive Boreenamanna, Cork pleaded guilty to possession of drugs at Clonmel Greyhound Track, Davis Road, Clonmel on July 7.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court that the defendant was attending a music festival in Clonmel.

She was searched and was found in possession of €20 worth of drugs. She was co-operative and had no previous convictions.

Judge Harney adjourned the matter to October 6 to allow the defendant to make a contribution to the court poor box of €250.

