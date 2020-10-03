Clonmel man fined for failing to have dog under control

A dog owner appeared before Clonmel District Court on charges of failing to have his dog under control.

CHARGES

Keith Hackett, 67 Wilderness Grove,Clonmel pleaded guity to a number of charges that occurred on October 24 2018.

no muzzle

He was charged with having an uncontrolled dog, having no muzzle on his dog, having no ID collar on his dog and having no chain or leash on his dog.

Keith Hackett was fined a total of €80 in relation to the offences.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said gardaí observed a dog off its leash in Wilderness Grove at 2pm on the day.

The dog was running around the estate with no muzzle and no identification. Keith Hackett said he was the owner of the dog.

The court was told that the defendant had no previous convictions and nothing had occurred since the date of the offences.

