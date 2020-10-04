Woman with 67 previous convictions appears before Clonmel court on theft charge

A woman with 67 previous convictions appeared before Cashel District Court on theft charges.

Judge Patricia Harney was told that all 67 of the previous convictions against Ann Power Spafield Crescent, Cashel were for theft.

The court was told that the the offences started in 1974 when the defendant was 15-years-old.

Aidan Leahy, solicitor said his client was well known to the courts particularly in Cashel.

Judge Harney said she would obviously be better known to the owners of the business premises.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court that the defendant left the Tesco store in Clonmel on July 22 with a number of items without paying for them.

She was co-operative when stopped and the goods were recovered.

Her last conviction was in 2016. The defendant supported her daughter and her grand-daughter. Aiden Leahy, solicitor said there was a history of theft associated with the defendant. She lived in Cashel and there had been pressure on her over the years.

She probably went into the shop under the directions of a male.

Judge Harney told the defendant that “this just cannot go on”.

She told the defendant that the people that relied on her to mind them would be without her if she continued with such behaviour.

“You are at the end of the road now.

“You will be facing into a long sentence given your record.

“You will be going to jail if you come to the notice of the guards again,” warned Judge Harney.

Judge Harney adjourned the matter for one year to September 28, 2021.