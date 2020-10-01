Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill calls on Bus Éireann to explain Expressway decision

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has called on Bus Éireann to provide a full explanation as to how routes that should be highly lucrative were being abandoned.

He expressed his disappointment at the news that the State bus operator is to cease services on the Dublin to Limerick and Dublin to Cork routes which serve Roscrea, Nenagh, Cahir and Cashel.

Bus Éireann said the services will cease in 2021 when emergency State funding runs out early next year

The X12 Expressway route has 18 services on it each day between Dublin and Limerick.

Non-Expressway services will continue to be operated.

“I am extremely unhappy with the announcement that these routes will no longer be operational. They provide a vital public transport serves to many people in Tipperary. The X12 Limerick/Dublin route serves the Nenagh and Roscrea areas and the X8 Cork/Dublin route services Cahir and Cashel.

“The people of Tipperary need these services to have adequate public transportation links to our main cities,” said Deputy Cahill.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that as a time when we should be investing in and increasing our public transportation services to tackle our carbon emissions, this was a major step backwards for rural Ireland.

“We need a clear explanation as to how our national transportation service can reasonably justify this. I fully acknowledge that Covid has put increased pressures on the transport industry, but this service is needed both now and into the future,” he said.

Deputy Cahill pointed out that CIE received €11.3m from the taxpayer in July for school transportation services to assist with additional costs arising out of the Covid pandemic.

“The people of Tipperary and rural Ireland deserve better than this,” he said.

Bus Eireann said the cuts were being taken in response to significant medium-term challenges posed by Covid-19 in order to safeguard Expressway’s remaining 14 national routes and meet demand required on other city and commuter services.

They said that no cessation dates had been determined as yet but changes were likely early next year when the current Commercial Bus Operator emergency supports to the Cork, Limerick and Galway routes expire.

They said that the National Transport Authority was responsible for transport connectivity and will review requirements along these routes to mitigate any impact.

The State bus operator said that the decision to cut Expressway services will allow for plans for the expansion of city and commuter services.