Father and son partnership drives Ian on to karting glory

For the second time in a distinguished driving career Ian Walsh has reached the very top of his sport in Ireland.

Four weeks ago he won the Super Karting Irish Grand Prix at Nutts Corner in Belfast making his decision to return to the sport after taking a ten year break all the more worthwhile. That Grand Prix accolade combined with his victory in the K2 karting category of the national Irish championship in 2019 has made it a spectacular return to the sport for the Kilmacomma man.

PASSION

His passion for motor sport began at nine-years-old when his father Benny came home with a go-kart and none of his family were interested only him.

That was the start of an amazing father and son relationship with Benny guiding his son Ian to great success.

“I started by going out to Rosegreen Raceway and very quickly we were travelling all over the country competing. We would go to mass every Sunday in St Mary’s in Clonmel before heading off karting to Mondello, Limerick, Belfast and wherever we had to go.



“My late grandmother Ellen Whelan would go as much as she could, It was a real family day,” said Ian.

“Dad was the mechanic and he provided the transport everywhere and he advised me all the way,” said Ian who quickly rose to the top of the sport when he won the U16 All Ireland Junior Karting title in 1985.

GREATTEAM

“We were a great team,” said Ian who was delighted to have his father by his side every step of the way on the journey.

Ian went on to win numerous Irish titles including the Senior Irish Championship between 1985 and 1992 before life intervened .

“We had been on the road a long time and we decided to give it a break. I started to play hurling and do other things,” said Ian.



After a ten-year break, Ian decided to take up the sport again partly because he wanted his own son to take an interest in it.

“It felt great to be back.

“It took me a while to get back up to the level I wanted to be at,” said Ian who won national titles again in 2016 and 2019 when he won by a single point at the last race of the season in Cork in a dramatic climax to the season.

Ian said he was really enjoying his second spell in the sport making the most of trips abroad to compete in Germany, Italy and Belguim.

GERMAN TEAM



In 2017 in Genk he was on the same track as Max Verstappen who two years previously was the world karting champion and is now driving Formula 1 for Red Bull and ranked number three in the world.

Ian, who works as a maintenance fitter with Merck Sharp & Dohme, was delighted to be invited to join a German team, Parolin, and he is enjoying driving with the outfit in Europe.

“I am thrilled with that. For an Irishman to be invited to join the team is amazing.

“It is a great experience,” said Ian who is married to Carol and they have a family of four children.

