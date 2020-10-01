Ardfinnan ladies overhaul Moyne/Templetuohy to capture Tipperary football title

COUNTY TIPPERARY LADIES FOOTBALL JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

ARDFINNAN 1-12 MOYNE/TEMPLETUOHY 2-6

Ardfinnan claimed the junior A championship with a three-point victory over Moyne/Templetouhy in their county final encounter in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary town on Sunday afternoon last.

In the final game of the day in a three-match Super Sunday festival of football, the game lived it up to the high standard set by the two previous matches.

Ardfinnan stormed out of the blocks, racing into 1-2 to no score lead after just five minutes.

Moyne Templetuohy battled back, scoring two goals to lead by a point at half time, 2-4 to 1-6.

However Ardfinnan redoubled their efforts on the restart.

They notched up five points without reply and never allowed their lead to slip from there until the end.

Moyne Templetuohy never gave up and came close to forcing the game to extra- time but the clock ran out. Ardfinnan were deserving winners and will join the intermediate ranks next season.

Laura Dillon, who racked up a personal tally of eight points was deservedly awarded player of the match and was ably assisted by Samantha Lambert, Clara English, Eimear O’Connor and her midfield partner and captain Laura Nagle.

Best for Moyne/Templetouhy were Roisin Daly, Rachel Moore, Cathy Hogan and Ciara Gorman.

Ardfinnan: Rachel Doyle, Jane O’Mahoney, Sarah English, Yvonne Clancy, Eimear O’Connor, Samantha Lambert, Ciara Nagle, Laura Dillion (0-8), Laura Nagle, Clara O’Brien, Aoife O’Shaughnessy (0-1), Alice Tobin, Cathy Ryan (0-1), Clara English (0-2), Yvonne Keating (1-0).

Moyne/Templetuohy: Muireann Lloyd, Laura Daly, Mairead Eviston (0-1) , Marie Bourke, Ellen Moore, Louise Butler, Niamh Butler, Roisin Daly (1-5), Cathy Hogan, Aoife Shelly, Niamh Ryan, Niamh Dunne, Grainne Gorman, Rachel Moore (1-0), Ciara Gorman. Subs used: Jane Dunne for L. Butler, Elaine Ryan for R. Moore, Ann Eviston for N. Butler and Rebecca Fox for C. Gorman.