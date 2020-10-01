Tipperary deaths - Thursday, October 1, 2020

The late Monica Bowers

The death has occurred of Monica Bowers (née Behan) late of Ard Coilte, Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of Brendan, predeceased by her sister Nina. She will be sadly missed by her sister Eileen, children Joan, Maire, Sheila, Olive, Raymond and Richard, sons-in-laws, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass 11:30am Saturday, 3rd October 2020, at the Church of Our Lady & St. Lua, Ballina. Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua, Killaloe. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Philomena Condon

The death has occurred of Philomena Condon late of Mountain View, Garrancasey, Newcastle, Clonmel, Tipperary. Phil passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Theresa’s District Hospital, Clogheen on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her brothers John and Tom, sisters Bridget (Hickey), Nancy (Condon), Rita (O'Donovan) and Carmel (Hyland), uncle John Power, brothers-in-law John and Sean, sister-in-law Josie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady and St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater on Friday morning at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late John Dowley

The death has occurred of John Dowley late of 3 Kennedy Terrace, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 30th September 2020. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Jenny, his daughters Winnie & Marie, his sons, Jim & John, his granddaughters, Claire, Michelle & Sarah, his grandsons, Billy, John, Shane, Eoin, Kyle & Alex, brother Dennis & sister Rena, hHis daughters-in-law & his sons-in-law and his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg on Friday, the 2nd of October 2020, at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Due to current government restrictions John's Mass will be for family and close friends. if you wish to leave a message of condolence, you may do so at the bottom of the page on RIP.ie. Thank you for your co operation and consideration at this difficult time

The late Thomas Maher

The death has occurred of Thomas Maher late of Cormackstown, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Ellie, daughters Jean (Barry), Marie (Kinane) and Margaret (Harte), sons Kevin and Thomás, grandchildren Colm, Paudie, Hannah, Sarah, Grace, Tommy, Jack and James, sons in law Joe, Jim and Ger, daughters in law Cathriona and Caroline, brother Noel, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late TJ O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of TJ (Gus) O'Dwyer late of Hollyford, Tipperary, September 30th 2020, suddenly at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Myra. Will be sadly missed by his daughter Karen (McLoughlin), sons Jerry, James and Seán, brother Patrick, sisters Maureen (Leahy), Pearl (Tooher) and Betty (Murphy), grandchildren Ellen, Anna, Molly, Ciarán, Abbie Rose and Maisie, son in law Milo, daughters in law, Paula and Máiread, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.