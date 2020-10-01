Bus Éireann Expressway axing move a 'kick in the teeth for Cashel'

Cashel Chamber of Commerce president Martin Lynch has described the decision by Bus Éireann to axe Expressway services through the town in the new year as “a kick in the teeth for the town”.

Bus Éireann has announced it will cease its Dublin to Cork Expressway route, which stops in Cashel, after emergency State funding runs out in the new year.

“The decision by Bus Eireann to cut off a vital transport link to Cashel and its links to Cork and Dublin is nonsensical,” said Martin Lynch.

Mr Lynch pointed out that several years ago, private operators ended their express service between Cashel and Cork/Dublin and the decision by Bus Éireann will leave Cashel with no direct bus links to two of our major cities and airports.

“It will now make it extremely difficult for people to travel for work, education or leisure purposes and is a further blow to the planned recovery of our tourism sector,” he said.

The chamber president described the removal of these bus transport routes as “short sighted, flawed and a kick in the teeth for Cashel”.

“It needs to be urgently reviewed and reversed,” he said.