Tipperary TD Michael Lowry to vote against Dying With Dignity Bill

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has said that he will vote against the Dying With Dignity Bill which is due to be discussed in the Dáil this Thursday afternoon.

The controversial proposed new legislation, which will be debated in the Dail this Thursday, October 1, and voted on the following week.

The Tipperary TD says that the introduction of assisted dying should not be allowed to happen in Ireland on the basis that it has the potential to become a slippery slope.

"I have seldom seen new legislation being introduced that does not have the potential to be abused," he says, "and the implications of this particular legislation being abused or further liberalised are beyond imaginable."

The Dying With Dignity Bill was introduced by People by Profit TD Gino Kenny. It aims to provide the right to assisted dying for people with a terminal illness.

Deputy Kenny states that the Bill allows only for the narrow access to assisted dying as the person must be diagnosed as terminally ill by two doctors and assistance to die can only be given by a medical practitioner. It must also be demonstrated that the ill person has the capacity to make the decision to choose assisted dying.

The move to introduce assisted dying was largely prompted by the 2013 Supreme Court case taken by terminally ill MS sufferer, the late Marie Fleming, who wanted her husband to be allowed to help her end her life without facing the imposition of a 14 years prison sentence for doing so.

In turning down her request, the Judge stated that the Oireachtas had the power to legislate to introduce assisted dying and ensure that proper regulations were put in place to ensure that such actions were carried out in an supervised way.

In the end, Marie Fleming passed naturally at home surrounded by her family, with her partner, Tom Curran, saying that she got her wish to die peacefully.

Deputy Lowry says he fully understands the reasons behind Marie Fleming’s decision to bring such a case before the Court.

"I feel huge compassion for anyone in a position whereby they are terminally ill and fear that all that lies ahead is further suffering. I realise that any of us could find ourselves or our loved ones in this situation and that it could feel like more than we can bear. However, my conscience tells me that I could not vote in favour of a Bill that would allow anyone to intervene to end the life of another person," he says.

"Introducing assisted dying, even with the relatively stringent rules proposed, opens the door to abuse of the legislation. It is not sufficient to state that the sick person must have the capacity to choose to die. Elderly dependent people in particular will be terrified by this. There are those who will fear being bullied or coerced in agreeing. Even if the person has been medically determined to be terminally ill by two Doctors, the personal views of the Doctor engaged to assist that person to die could result the person leaving this world before their time.

"Introducing such legislation also opens the door to the rules being slackened in years to come. This Assisted Dying legislation could be changed in years to come. It could possibly become the decision of one Doctor who will also be the one to assist in the process. I do not believe that this an unrealistic presumption.

"There are several examples from other countries where assisted dying or euthanasia was introduced with rigid rules that became more and more liberal as the years passed.

"Euthanasia in the Netherlands went from illegal but not prosecuted, to legal. And it does not stop there. Provisions are in place in both the Netherlands and Belgium for the euthanasia of children, including babies. It goes without saying that the requirement of the patient to give consent is completely overlooked in these instances, so others gets the decision to end their lives. Equally worrying is a study from Canada in 2017 where it was stated that assisted dying can be viewed as a cost effective way of managing incurable illness.

"In 2011, Radio Netherlands reported: 'the Dutch Physicians Association (KNMG) says unbearable and lasting suffering should not be the only criteria physicians consider when a patient requests euthanasia'. The association published a new set of guidelines, which says a combination of social factors and diseases and ailments that are not terminal may also qualify as unbearable and lasting suffering under the Euthanasia Act.

"These social factors include 'decline in other areas of life such as financial resources, social network, and social skills' . So a person with non-life threatening health problems but who is poor or lonely can request to be euthanised," he says.

Deputy Lowry says there are reports from the Netherlands, Belgium and Oregon where assisted dying has been provided to patients with mental illness, depression, blindness and even deafness.

For countries and states that deemed Assisted Dying to be illegal, opening the door to liberalising their original rigid requirements did not take too many years, he says

"I can not and will not be supportive of legislation that has the potential to reach this level. I cannot be supportive of any legislation that could cause any fears whatsoever to our vulnerable elderly or ill people. I will not be supportive of handing life and death decisions doctors who, despite their medical professionalism, are human beings who will be expected to assist a person to die.

"What I will be supportive of is increasing the availability of Palliative Care. No person deserves to suffer unnecessarily. No person has to die this way as advances in all areas of Palliative Care, including physical and emotional, means that end of life care is made as easy and comfortable as possible for patients and their loved ones.

"I will be voting against the Dying with Dignity Bill and I am hopeful that the majority of the House will vote to oppose it also," says Deputy Lowry.